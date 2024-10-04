Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.30 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $6,630,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

