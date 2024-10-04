Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Trading Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Doman Building Materials Group traded as high as C$8.40 and last traded at C$8.35. 70,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 185,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$770.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

