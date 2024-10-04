Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Draganfly from $0.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,845.76% and a negative net margin of 303.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Draganfly will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

