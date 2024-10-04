DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.67.

DTE opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $129.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

