eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

eBay Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $65.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 42.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay



eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

