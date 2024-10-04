Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Epsilon Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

EPSN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $109,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

