Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

