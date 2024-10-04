Evercore ISI Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $19.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

