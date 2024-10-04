Evercore ISI Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $70.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

