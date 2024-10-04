Evercore ISI Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $212.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $203.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.