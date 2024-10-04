Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVGN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

