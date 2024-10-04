Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of Express stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $285,257.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

