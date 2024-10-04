Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of Express stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $285,257.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
