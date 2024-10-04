Financial Analysis: ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) and ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunshine Biopharma and ZyVersa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,209.73%. Given ZyVersa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZyVersa Therapeutics is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

42.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and ZyVersa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -12.07% -16.09% -12.66% ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -172.50% -90.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and ZyVersa Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $24.09 million 0.15 -$4.51 million ($13.00) -0.23 ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A

Sunshine Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products. The company is developing SBFM-PL4, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of SARS coronavirus infections; Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule to treat pancreatic cancer; and K1.1 mRNA, a lipid nano-particle for liver cancer. It also offers Essential 9, an amino acids capsules; Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name; and L-Citrulline and Taurine products. In addition, the company provides various generic prescription drugs for osteoporosis, cardiovascular, antipsychotic, antibacterial, hypertension, anti-inflammatory, allergy, antibiotic, central nervous system, diabetes, urology, antifungal, antimalarial, oncology, gastroenterology, and anticonvulsant indications. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

