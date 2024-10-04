First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.3 %

FIBK stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

