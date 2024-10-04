Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $183.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Fiserv stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $183.56. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

