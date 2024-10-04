Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $21.25

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.75 to $21.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 18,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 in the last 90 days. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in Franklin Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 51,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

