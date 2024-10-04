Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $794,650.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $158.12 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

