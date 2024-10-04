General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $317.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $334.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 174.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.