Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genpact by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 130.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

