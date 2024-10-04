Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Genpact Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.
About Genpact
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genpact
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.