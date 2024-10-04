Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Merdad Parsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 233.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

