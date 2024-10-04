Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 10th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.95 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile
