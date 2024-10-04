Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 10th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.95 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.