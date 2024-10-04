Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Golar LNG by 171.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

