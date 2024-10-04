Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $272,736.46 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $272,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.3 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

