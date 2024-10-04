Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Gritstone bio stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.47. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 541,377 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 63.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 96,763 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

