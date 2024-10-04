Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GFAI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

