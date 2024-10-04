Guggenheim Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $111.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

