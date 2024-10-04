Guggenheim Increases TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $140.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.93.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.8 %

TKO Group stock opened at $126.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 499.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

