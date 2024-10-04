Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAFC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $562.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 473,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 76,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

