Head to Head Analysis: Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) vs. Its Competitors

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 666 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -383.27 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $973.27 million $76.39 million 65.99

Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.46%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions peers beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

