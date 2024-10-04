Head to Head Contrast: UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) versus Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT)

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UTStarcom and Powerfleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Powerfleet has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Powerfleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTStarcom and Powerfleet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $15.75 million 1.82 -$3.85 million N/A N/A Powerfleet $133.74 million 4.00 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -16.06

UTStarcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerfleet.

Summary

Powerfleet beats UTStarcom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

