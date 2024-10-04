Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

DOC opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

