Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $247.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $376.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.86.

HUM opened at $241.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

