ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $149.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 731.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $188.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

