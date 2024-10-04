Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) CEO Purchases $45,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKV Price Performance

BKV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

