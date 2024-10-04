Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) CEO Purchases $45,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Kalnin bought 2,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,694,972. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BKV Price Performance
BKV stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $18.88.
About BKV
