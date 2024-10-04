Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKV Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKV opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

