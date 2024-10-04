Insider Buying: BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Insider Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BKV Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BKV opened at $18.01 on Friday. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $18.88.
About BKV
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BKV
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.