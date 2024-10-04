Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Karole Morgan-Prager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.
BlackLine Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BL opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BL
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.