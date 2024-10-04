Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 108,790 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 108,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,383,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 676,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,035,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 2.24.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
