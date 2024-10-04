Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 108,790 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 108,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,383,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 676,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,035,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

