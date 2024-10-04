Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $322,250.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daktronics Stock Up 0.2 %
DAKT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
