Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $322,250.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daktronics Stock Up 0.2 %

DAKT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daktronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,240,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $11,508,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.