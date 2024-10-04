Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $195,225.03 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.13 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after buying an additional 110,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

