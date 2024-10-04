Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CEO Sells $218,470.00 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,320 shares in the company, valued at $152,482,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GFF opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 486.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,531,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

