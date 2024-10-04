Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells 45,290 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08.

On Thursday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57.

NFLX stock opened at $706.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $725.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

