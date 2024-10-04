Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 9,808 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $1,671,577.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

Sezzle Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $185.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

