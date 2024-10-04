International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $28.67 Average PT from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,053,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,590,000 after buying an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

