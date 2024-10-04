International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.81.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. International Money Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Money Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.2% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

