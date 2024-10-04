James A. Maccutcheon Sells 1,500 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.65.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

