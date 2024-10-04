Jay R. Grant Sells 20,579 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $111.46 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.73, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
