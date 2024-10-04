JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,317. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,807,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.