Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s previous close.

JOBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,976 shares of company stock worth $2,424,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $15,357,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

