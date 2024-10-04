Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 8.7 %
JOBY opened at $5.61 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
