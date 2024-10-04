Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Kering has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

